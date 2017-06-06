[FEATURE] Light at the end of tunnel for firefighters?

These everyday heroes, however, have long been one of the most neglected groups by policy makers in South Korea.
Career firefighters, despite facing life-threatening dangers in the line of duty, have been suffering from a chronic shortage of manpower, budget and perhaps most importantly, a collective sense of being valued.
Hopes are rising for a change.
President Moon Jae-in, who during his election campaign has vowed to empower and improve working conditions of firefighters, is seeking to establish an independent agency for the national and provincial fire service. It is currently under the Ministry of Public Safety and Security.
Simultaneously, the new administration is also seeking to hire 1,500 new firefighters this year, along with policemen, teachers and social workers.
“It is heartening,” a firefighter stationed in Seoul told The Korea Herald on condition of anonymity. “We’re hoping for a greater role and greater autonomy,” he added.
Both plans require parliamentary approval, as they are included in a broader reorganization of the government and a 15,000 new job project envisioned to be bankrolled by a supplementary budget.
A legislative bill, currently pending at the National Assembly, is also brightening the mood among firefighters.
Billed by the ruling Democratic Party of Korea lawmakers as “a law that would wipe away the tears of firefighters,” the proposal intends to make all firefighters the central government’s employees and any spending on them, including the salaries and safety gear purchases, to come from central fiscal coffers, not local ones that show a great discrepancy.
That firefighters are not hired by the state itself which is linked to many difficulties that they are facing now, according to Kong Ha-sung, professor of the Department of Fire Safety at Kyungil University.
“Even if the ministry (of public safety and security) sets the guideline for new recruits, but that doesn’t materialize in cash-short cities and provinces, because it is ultimately the rural authorities that pay their salaries,” he explained.
“Changing the employment status of firemen is not about their working conditions. It is about ensuring that the country’s fire service is equal and (up to the standards) across the country,” he stressed.
As of December last year, South Korea, a country of 51 million, has 43,510 firefighters. Of them just about 1 percent are employed by the central government.
The data also reveals that South Korea has a far lower firefighter to citizen ratio than other countries: One full-time firefighter is in charge of the safety of some 1,200 citizens here, compared to 1,075 in the United States and 820 in Japan.
The fatality rate, according to data from 2011, is much higher for South Korean firefighters, with 1.85 deaths per 10,000 on-duty firefighters, while the figures for US and Japan stood at 1.01 and 0.7, respectively.
In some areas where the rural government’s fiscal condition is in bad shape, firefighters are replacing worn-out basic gear, such as fire-proof gloves and boots, with their privately-purchased ones, an online post purportedly by a firefighter’s wife had claimed back in 2014.
But alleviating the chronic manpower and budget shortages are only the basic things. There is more that needs to be done to protect them, critics pointed out.
The lack of medical support to address work-related injuries and symptoms, including post-traumatic stress disorders, is a crucial, but still neglected issue, they said.
According to a survey released by the National Human Rights Commission of Korea, 43.2 percent of 8,256 firefighters stationed nationwide said they have sleep disorders. Some 25 percent complained of hearing difficulties, while 19.4 percent said they had experienced depression and anxiety disorders.
The professor interviewed by The Korea Herald backed these findings.
“Individual firefighters’ medical data and history are to be reported to superiors. That discourages many firefighters from seeking professional help (for fear of being excluded from field work,)” he explained.
