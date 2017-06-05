Black Pink confirms June release, following G-Dragon

K-pop quartet Black Pink (YG Entertainment)

K-pop girl group Black Pink will release a new album in June, according to its agency on Monday.“The exact date of release has not yet been confirmed but Black Pink is slated to drop the album sometime in mid-June,” YG Entertainment said. “The group will be filming the music video for an upcoming song this week.” Black Pink will be the next YG Entertainment artist to release an album, following Big Bang’s G-Dragon’s album release in early June, according to the agency.This will mark the group’s return to the spotlight seven months after the release of its second single “Square Two.”Since its debut in August 2016 with the single “Square One,” the K-pop quartet has enjoyed international fame and popularity.The group has also broken the 100 million views mark three times on YouTube with “Playing With Fire,” “Boombayah“ and “Whistle.”Keeping the momentum going, Black Pink is taking its first step out to Japan next month.Starting with a showcase at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan arena on July 20, the K-pop act will release a Japanese debut EP on Aug. 9, which will include Black Pink’s hit tracks such as “Playing With Fire” and “Stay.”Black Pink will also attend “A-Nation 2017,” one of the biggest Japanese summer festivals, on Aug. 26 and 27.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)