Court rejects arrest warrant for Chung Yoo-ra

A South Korean court on Saturday rejected an arrest warrant for the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, who is at the center of the corruption scandal that led to former President Park Geun-hye’s downfall.



Following the court’s decision, Chung Yoo-ra, 21, was immediately released at around 1:30 a.m. from a detention facility in southwestern Seoul, where she was being held following her arrival in Korea after being arrested on a flight.





Chung Yoo-ra, daughter of ousted President Park Geun-hye’s friend Choi Soon-sil, heads to a courtroom at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul to attend a hearing on her arrest warrant on Friday. (Yonhap)