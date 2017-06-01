Big Bang’s T.O.P under investigation over marijuana use

|T.O.P (Yonhap)
T.O.P’s agency YG Entertainment confirmed the news and issued a statement that said, “It is true that T.O.P smoked marijuana before the enlistment and we sincerely apologize for the outcome.”
“The rapper has undergone all police investigation, and regrets his wrongdoing.”
T.O.P is suspected of having smoked liquid-form marijuana three times with a 21-year-old female singer in training at his residence in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, in October last year.
The case has been sent to the prosecutors.
The news came amid anticipation over band mate G-Dragon’s upcoming album release, which is slated for next Thursday. G-Dragon was accused of smoking marijuana in Japan in 2011, but received a suspension of indictment.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)