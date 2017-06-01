Moon, Danish PM hold phone talks over NK nukes, bilateral ties

Big Bang’s T.O.P under investigation over marijuana use

Published : 2017-06-01 16:15
Updated : 2017-06-01 18:31

Big Bang member T.O.P now faces investigation over marijuana use. 

T.O.P (Yonhap)
A local media outlet reported Thursday that the rapper had tested positive for marijuana in a drug test conducted by Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s drug crime unit in March. He began his military service on Feb. 9 and has been serving in the band unit of the Seoul National Police Agency.

T.O.P’s agency YG Entertainment confirmed the news and issued a statement that said, “It is true that T.O.P smoked marijuana before the enlistment and we sincerely apologize for the outcome.”

“The rapper has undergone all police investigation, and regrets his wrongdoing.”

T.O.P is suspected of having smoked liquid-form marijuana three times with a 21-year-old female singer in training at his residence in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, in October last year.

The case has been sent to the prosecutors.

The news came amid anticipation over band mate G-Dragon’s upcoming album release, which is slated for next Thursday. G-Dragon was accused of smoking marijuana in Japan in 2011, but received a suspension of indictment.

By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)

