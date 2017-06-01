Prosecutors to seek warrant for Chung Yoo-ra

If the warrant is issued, the prosecution can hold Chung for up to 20 days before filing charges over her alleged wrongdoings. The former national dressage team member is accused of receiving unfair treatment in entering Ewha Womans University and receiving dubious funding for equestrian training from Samsung Group.
Upon arriving at Incheon Airport on Wednesday after being extradited from Denmark, Chung was taken to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning. Prosecutors have until 4 a.m. Friday to hold Chung at a detention center in Seoul where her mother is being held.
The 21-year-old is suspected of being illegally admitted to Ewha Womans University in Seoul in 2015 despite insufficient qualifications. The school’s former President Choi Kyung-hee is now on trial over her alleged role in the special favor granted to Chung.
Prosecutors believe Choi, a longtime confidante of Park, was behind the illegal enrollment. After entering the school, Chung was also given good grades despite not attending classes, according to an inquiry conducted by the Education Ministry earlier.
Choi is also charged with colluding with Park to take tens of millions of dollars from Samsung Group in return for the government’s support of a merger of two Samsung affiliates in 2015.
Part of the money was used to fund Chung’s equestrian training in Germany.
On Wednesday, an independent counsel’s probe team that looked into the scandal demanded the court for a seven-year prison term for Choi in connection to the admissions fraud for the sake of Chung.
Park, who was removed from office on March 10, is on her own trial following last month’s indictment over bribery, extortion, abuse of power and other corruption charges in collusion with Choi, which could potentially send her to jail for life if confirmed.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)