Kim Joo-hyuck, Chun Woo-hee to star in ‘Argon’

Kim will play Kim Baek-jin, the anchor and reporter of the news program “Argon,” who does not allow any mistakes.
|Kim Joo-hyuck (left) and Chun Woo-hee (Namoo actors)
“The role of a truthful reporter seems much more needed nowadays than ever. That’s why this drama and the character resonated with me,” Kim said.
Meanwhile, Chun will play Lee Yeon-hwa, a reporter assigned to “Argon” three months before her contract expires. Kim puts Lee under rigorous training to help her become a fulltime reporter.
“The drama script shows the characters and situations so realistically, I really wanted to star in the drama,” Chun said.
“Argon” has elements of different genres, from rom-com to sci-fi. The drama revolves around the story of reporters who fight fake news and strive to deliver the truths to the viewers.
Helmed by director Lee Yoon-jung, who also directed MBC’s drama “The 1st Shop of Coffee Prince” (2007) and tvN’s rom-com “Cheese in the Trap” (2016), the drama will launch in September.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)