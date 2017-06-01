Will Moon meet Trump without business delegation?

The Korea Herald > Entertainment > Television

Kim Joo-hyuck, Chun Woo-hee to star in ‘Argon’

kh close

 

Published : 2017-06-01 14:01
Updated : 2017-06-01 14:01

Veteran actors Kim Joo-hyuck and Chun Woo-hee have confirmed their roles in the upcoming tvN drama “Argon” on Thursday.

Kim will play Kim Baek-jin, the anchor and reporter of the news program “Argon,” who does not allow any mistakes.

Kim Joo-hyuck (left) and Chun Woo-hee (Namoo actors)

“The role of a truthful reporter seems much more needed nowadays than ever. That’s why this drama and the character resonated with me,” Kim said.

Meanwhile, Chun will play Lee Yeon-hwa, a reporter assigned to “Argon” three months before her contract expires. Kim puts Lee under rigorous training to help her become a fulltime reporter.

“The drama script shows the characters and situations so realistically, I really wanted to star in the drama,” Chun said.

“Argon” has elements of different genres, from rom-com to sci-fi. The drama revolves around the story of reporters who fight fake news and strive to deliver the truths to the viewers.

Helmed by director Lee Yoon-jung, who also directed MBC’s drama “The 1st Shop of Coffee Prince” (2007) and tvN’s rom-com “Cheese in the Trap” (2016), the drama will launch in September.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]