Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry to visit Korea on corporate tour

Two-time National Basketball Association MVP Stephen Curry will visit South Korea this summer as part of his Asian corporate tour, officials said Wednesday.



Athletics apparels brand Under Armour will bring Curry, All-Star guard for the Golden State Warriors, to South Korea from July 26 to 28. The summer's Asian tour will see Curry travel to three Chinese cities, Beijing, Chengdu and Hangzhou, before arriving in Seoul.





Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors reacts after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of Game 2 of the National Basketball Association's Western Conference finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, on May 16, 2017. (AP-Yonhap)

Curry will hold clinics for young players and take part in a 3-on-3 game here. His younger brother, Seth Curry of the Dallas Mavericks, will accompany him on the tour.The sharp-shooting guard was voted the NBA's regular season MVP in 2014-2015, and again in 2015-2016 seasons. In 2015, he led the Warriors to their first championship in 40 years. He holds the record for most three-point field goals made in a season with 402, set during the 2015-2016 season.The Warriors are in the NBA Finals for the third straight season against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Game 1 is Thursday. (Yonhap)