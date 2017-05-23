iKON dominates iTunes charts with ‘New Kids: Begin’

Since its release Monday, the second EP has shot to the top spot on iTunes K-Pop Music Albums charts in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, among other countries.
|K-pop group iKON (YG Entertainment)
The two-track album also made it to the top 50 on the charts of 32 countries, including Sweden, Turkey and Mexico. “Bling Bling,” one of the tracks, secured the No. 1 spot on the Olleh Music chart, while the other, “B-Day,” landed at No. 9 on the chart.
The music video for “Bling Bling,” a hip-hop song with bass-heavy sound, drew nearly 2.5 million viewers on YouTube in less than a day. “B-Day” attracted over 1.7 million viewers on the video-sharing site.
Following its debut with the single “My Type” in 2015, iKON has enjoyed popularity here and abroad with hits such as “Dumb & Dumber” and “Rhythm Ta.”
On Monday, the seven-member band showcased its new songs for the first time via Naver’s V app. iKon will appear on SBS’ “Inkigayo” on Sunday and MBC Every 1’s “Weekly Idol” on June 7.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)