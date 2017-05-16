Foo Fighters, Liam Gallagher to rock out in Korea

Poster for “Live Forever Long” (Live Nations Korea)

Rock legends Foo Fighters and Liam Gallagher will land in Korea on Aug. 22 for a concert in Seoul, the show’s promoters said Tuesday.According to Live Nation Korea, the two acts will take the stage in a concert “Live Forever Long” along with Korean band The Monotones.It will be the Foo Fighters second Korean performance in as many years.The band, founded by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, is one of the most successful alternative rock bands in the world. It has won multiple Grammy Awards for best rock album, while having sold over 25 million records worldwide to date.“Back in 2015, Dave Grohl promised Korean fans that they would be back, and now the band will have kept their promise in August,” said an official from Live Nations Korea.It will be a repeat performance in Korea for former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman Gallagher as well. He has performed here several times, most recently with Beady Eye in 2012.Gallagher has pursued a career as a solo artist since 2014.Oasis remains one of the most beloved British bands in Korea, with favorites like “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger” being sung by high school bands and music lovers.The concert will be also chance to experience the budding brilliance of The Monotones. Noted for being a combination of musicians from the hottest rock bands in Korea, the band has been performing in and out of Korea since its 2015 debut.The event will be held at 7 p.m. at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul.The early bird tickets will be made available online at Melon Ticket (ticket.melon.com or 1899-0042) from noon on May 23 to 9 a.m. on May 24. Tickets are priced at 110,000 won for standing rooms. The general ticket sales willl open at the Melon Ticket from noon on May 24, and the price will be 132,000 won for standing rooms and 132,000 for seats.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)