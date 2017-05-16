Photos of South Korean President Moon when he was younger

(The Minjoo Party of Korea)

(The Minjoo Party of Korea)

(The Minjoo Party of Korea)

(The Minjoo Party of Korea)

(The Minjoo Party of Korea)

(The Minjoo Party of Korea)

(The Minjoo Party of Korea)

(The Minjoo Party of Korea)

(The Minjoo Party of Korea)

(The Minjoo Party of Korea)

(The Minjoo Party of Korea)

(The Minjoo Party of Korea)

(The Minjoo Party of Korea)

(The Minjoo Party of Korea)

(The Minjoo Party of Korea)

(The Minjoo Party of Korea)

It’s not just President Moon Jae-in’s bodyguard who is gaining attention for his dashing good looks. Old photos of President Moon have been circulating online showing a different side to the newly elected state leader.The following pictures are not in chronological order.Moon and Kim continue to set the internet alight with videos of Kim sending off her husband to work in the morning, and shoving him out the way of her groceries at a market in Busan.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)