An Hee-jung turns kiss with Moon Jae-in into cartoon

(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Gov. An Hee-jung made a bold move to kiss South Korea’s president-elect at Gwanghwamun Square on Tuesday, with photos of the smooch instantly going viral.An, representing South Chungcheong Province, suddenly found himself in the midst of intense public attention, including from foreign newspapers and social media users, thanks to his somewhat passionate congratulatory kiss on Moon Jae-in’s cheek.While some Korean users on social media questioned whether the An-Moon smooch was appropriate, An has gone a step further noticing the potential of the powerful image. On Thursday, An graced his Facebook page with a cartoon version of the kiss photo.In the photo, a speech bubble drawn next to An’s head says, “It’s Day One” in Korean.Korean couples often count the number of days they date and celebrate the 100th day. When a couple decide to confirm the start of their relationship, they call it “Day One.”In this case, An appears to mean it for Moon’s first day as the 19th President of South Korea.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)