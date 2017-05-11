Moon Jae-in names key secretariat members

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday announced three senior presidential secretaries to lead his secretariat, naming a liberal law professor as legal advisor, his election camp’s online publicist as public affairs chief and a leadership expert as personnel chief.



Cho Kuk, professor at Seoul National University’s law school, was picked as senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, a post in charge of the president’s legal affairs, newly appointed Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok said in a briefing.





Cho Kuk (left), Yoon Young-chan and Cho Hyun-ock (Yonhap)