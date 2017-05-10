Spy chief-designate talks of inter-Korean summit

The nomination of Suh Hoon for the job at the National Intelliece Service is widely seen as a sign that the incoming liberal administration would take a distinctly different approach to the communist North and seek to improve the strained inter-Korean ties under the past two conservative presidents.
|Suh Hoon (Yonhap)
Suh, 64, whose appointment requires parliamentary confirmation, worked at the NIS for more than 28 years until his retirement in 2008. He is currently a professor of North Korean Studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.
During his 28-year service at the NIS, Suh was known as a North Korean expert, having played a key role in helping arrange summit talks between the two Koreas in 2000 and 2007.
“Arranging an inter-Korean summit is necessary to reduce military tensions in the Korean peninsula and to start a talk for resolving the nuclear issue, although it is too early in the current stage to bring up the summit,” said Suh during a press conference held at Chong Wa Dae.
“I think (President Moon) can go to Pyongyang after some conditions are met.”
Along with Suh, the president also announced his picks for the prime minister and chiefs of the presidential secretariat and presidential security service.
The country’s spy agency had long been criticized for secretly meddling in domestic politics and manipulating public opinions, often for the political benefit of the incumbent president.
By Park Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)