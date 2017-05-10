Moon starts new day as president

(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in kicked off his first day in office by exchanging greeting with citizens and paying respects at the Seoul National Cemetery on Wednesday morning.As he left his house at 9:20 a.m., he was greeted by his neighbors in Hongeun-dong in Seoul‘s Seodaemun-gu.He then went to the Seoul National Cemetery to pay respects, as is customary, as his first official schedule of the day.The new leader is to meet the Speaker of the parliament at the National Assembly and visit headquarters of the four political parties before his inauguration ceremony at noon, according to his party aides.After taking his oath at the National Assembly’s central hall, he will then go straight to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae to start his duty as the president.At 2:30 p.m. Moon will hold the first press meeting at the Blue House and is expected to announce the new prime minister, chief presidential secretary and the new chief of National Intelligence Service.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)