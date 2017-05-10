Moon starts presidency

The National Election Commission in the morning officially declared Moon’s win, confirming that he has clinched over 13.42 million -- or 41.08 percent -- of all votes. Ballot counting was completed around 7 a.m.
|President Moon Jae-in speaks on the phone with Lee Sun-jin, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Wednesday at his home in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul. (Yonhap)
“This presidential election was the first-ever by-election that followed an impeachment of a president. I hope the president-elect will offer words of consolation to those who lost, and unite people across ideology, region, class and generation,” said NEC head Kim Yong-deok.
Moon, 64, officially started his five-year term as of 8:09 a.m., immediately after the election watchdog confirmed his victory during a general meeting at 8 a.m.
Hong Joon-pyo of the conservative Liberty Korea Party came in second with 7.85 million votes (24.03 percent), followed by the center-left People’s Party’s Ahn Cheol-soo with 6.99 million votes (21.41 percent).
Yoo Seung-min of the Bareun Party and Sim Sang-jeong of the Justice Party failed to secure a double-digit percentage of votes, with 2.22 million (6.76 percent) and 2.01 million (6.17 percent), respectively.
The gap between the number of votes clinched by Moon and runner-up Hong Joon-pyo was over 5.57 million votes -- the widest gap for all presidential elections here.
Out of a total of 32.67 million of votes, 135,733 votes were invalid, while another 9.67 million votes were blank ballots.
By Yoon Min-sik & Kim Da-sol (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com) (ddd@heraldcorp.com)