Moon Jae-in headed for big win: exit polls

Moon Jae-in, a human rights lawyer-turned-liberal politician, was poised to take the South Korean presidency in a landslide, early vote counts and exit polls showed late Tuesday.



As of 11:30 p.m., with 26.5 percent of votes counted, Moon was leading with 39 percent of the votes.



Exit polls conducted jointly by the three terrestrial broadcasters -- KBS, MBC and SBS also projected a big win for Moon. The candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea would receive 41.4 percent of the votes, while his conservative and centrist rivals -- the Liberty Korea Party’s Hong Joon-pyo and Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party -- would get 23.3 percent and 21.8 percent, respectively.





(Yonhap)