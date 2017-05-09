Moon Jae-in headed for big win: exit polls

Moon Jae-in, a human rights lawyer-turned-liberal politician, was poised to take the South Korean presidency in a landslide, early vote counts and exit polls showed late Tuesday.
As of 11:30 p.m., with 26.5 percent of votes counted, Moon was leading with 39 percent of the votes.
Exit polls conducted jointly by the three terrestrial broadcasters -- KBS, MBC and SBS also projected a big win for Moon. The candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea would receive 41.4 percent of the votes, while his conservative and centrist rivals -- the Liberty Korea Party’s Hong Joon-pyo and Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party -- would get 23.3 percent and 21.8 percent, respectively.
“The overwhelming victory (indicated) in the exit polls is the result of the people’s desperate wish for a change of power, and the party members who worked to realize that wish,” Moon said, speaking after exit poll figures were released.
“The next administration is not a Moon Jae-in administration, but Democratic Party of Korea administration. (I) will launch the third democratic administration and achieve reform and (social) integration, the two goals the people yearn for.”
The two earlier democratic administrations refer to those of former Presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun. Moon entered the political arena as an aide to Roh and rose to prominence as the successor to the late Roh, who took his life a year into a bribery investigation, which some saw as being politically tinged.
Ballot counting was expected to be completed around 6-7 a.m. Wednesday. Both Hong and Ahn accepted their likely losses in public speeches around 11 p.m.
Barring an unlikely upset, Moon will be sworn in at the National Assembly at noon Wednesday.
His projected win would mark the return of a liberal administration after nearly 10 years of conservative governments and seven months of a political turmoil set off by a scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye.
Moon could bring in a seismic shift in South Korea’s policies -- ranging from North Korea and the economy to education and welfare.
Having vowed to carry on the legacies of two previous liberal presidents who favored reconciliation over confrontation with the communist North, Moon is widely expected to attempt to improve inter-Korean relations, which have deteriorated during consecutive conservative governments.
Tuesday’s election was a by-election that resulted from the impeachment of President Park in March. The new president is to get a full five-year term, starting from Wednesday.
Voting in the snap election lasted for 14 hours from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Turnout was estimated at 77.2 percent, the highest in nearly two decades.
According to exit polls, Moon was the popular choice in nearly all regions, with the exception of two conservative strongholds: Daegu and the North and South Gyeongsang provinces.
By age group, Moon held sway among voters under the age of 60. Moon was the most popular among exit poll respondents in their 30s, with 56.9 percent saying they had voted for the Democratic Party candidate. In contrast, Hong was the most popular choice for voters aged 60 and over.
