Molester of candidate Yoo’s daughter apprehended

The Mapo Police Station on Friday said it apprehended a 30-year-old man identified by the surname Lee on suspicion of sexually harassing Yoo Dam, the daughter of the presidential candidate.
The disputed man came under fire the previous day by posting a photo of himself with the junior Yoo during her father’s street campaign near Hongik University in Seoul.
|A capture from Rep. Ha Tae-keung’s Facebook account shows a man molesting Yoo Dam as presidential candidate Yoo Seong-min campaigns in Seoul, Thursday.
He was pictured putting his arm around Yoo and holding out his tongue toward her, though he was soon stopped by surrounding party officials and observers.
“She was so much prettier in person. It was so hot today that I panted,” the man wrote upon uploading the photo on Ilbe, a controversial ultraconservative online community.
Yoo Dam rose to fame while helping on her father’s campaign in last year’s parliamentary election, gaining attention for her beauty.
Responding to the issue, the party immediately excluded her from Friday’s campaign events and filed a charge against the unidentified assailant.
“The most important thing is to create an environment in which the socially disadvantaged may live in peace,” the party’s lawmaker Rep. Ha Tae-keung wrote via his Facebook account Friday, announcing the arrest of the culprit.
“The Bareun Party will make sure to be kind to human rights victims and stern upon aggressors.”
The election camp of Moon Jae-in, the candidate of the liberal Democratic Party of Korea, also commented on the incident.
“The sexual harassment of Yoo is an intolerable action, an insult of the people who seek to confirm their freedom and equality through elections,” said Rep. Park Kwang-on, chief publicist of Moon’s camp, in a written statement.
“We shall build a dignified world in which all show respect for one another.”
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)