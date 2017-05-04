IU scores first No. 1 on Billboard world chart

The album cover for IU’s “Palette” (Fave Entertainment)

IU’s latest album “Palette” is making a splash on the international stage, earning the Korean singer her first top spot on Billboard’s world albums chart.“Palette,” released April 21, has become one of most talked about albums in K-pop. A star-studded list of artists are featured in the album -- including G-Dragon for the single “Palette” -- and it is considered a coming-of-age piece for the 23-year-old singer.“‘Palette’ showcases IU’s identity as a popular singer who rose to fame as a girlish teenager and is now ready to mature despite the ups and downs of her career,” said a Billboard review.IU’s success on the Billboard chart was due in part to her strategy of releasing the album on global release day, which ensured her a full week of sales that was applied in the charts.The popular singer’s album also swept local charts as well, topping the Gaon chart in album sales, downloads and streaming services.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)