Kiwi Chamber to host New Zealand Wine Festival

Guests attend last year’s New Zealand Wine Festival in Seoul. (Kiwi Chamber)

The New Zealand Chamber of Commerce in Korea will begin its annual New Zealand Wine Festival later this month, with events planned for Seoul and Busan.New Zealand is now the 10th-largest wine exporter to Korea, due in part to the free trade agreement between the two countries that eliminated a 15 percent tariff on wine in December 2015.“New Zealand wine exports increased 31 percent during the first full year of the Korea-New Zealand FTA,” remarked Tony Garrett, chairman of the Kiwi Chamber. “This is a great story for Korean wine lovers who can now enjoy top-notch Kiwi wines at more affordable prices.”This year’s festivals, the ninth in Seoul and the fifth in Busan, will offer wine lovers a selection from over 20 vineyards.“New Zealand has a unique geography and perfect climate which make its wines truly special,” explained Dr. Garrett. “With well over 700 vineyards spread across the country, consumers have a wide variety of vintages from Hawke’s Bay in the North Island to Central Otago in the South to choose from.”Both hotels will offer New Zealand-themed food, including an outdoor barbecue-style buffet in Seoul and a tapas buffet in Busan.Evening events will be held on May 20 at the Waterfall Garden of the Grand Hyatt Seoul and June 3 in the Grand Ballroom at the Park Hyatt Busan.For more information and registration, contact chamber@kiwichamber.com or visit us at www.kiwichamber.com.Between the two events, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise will also host its annual New Zealand Food Week from May 29 to June 3 at Seoul Plaza Hotel.By Paul Kerry (paulkerry@heraldcorp.com)