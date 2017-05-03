Kiwi Chamber to host New Zealand Wine Festival

New Zealand is now the 10th-largest wine exporter to Korea, due in part to the free trade agreement between the two countries that eliminated a 15 percent tariff on wine in December 2015.
|Guests attend last year’s New Zealand Wine Festival in Seoul. (Kiwi Chamber)
“New Zealand wine exports increased 31 percent during the first full year of the Korea-New Zealand FTA,” remarked Tony Garrett, chairman of the Kiwi Chamber. “This is a great story for Korean wine lovers who can now enjoy top-notch Kiwi wines at more affordable prices.”
This year’s festivals, the ninth in Seoul and the fifth in Busan, will offer wine lovers a selection from over 20 vineyards.
“New Zealand has a unique geography and perfect climate which make its wines truly special,” explained Dr. Garrett. “With well over 700 vineyards spread across the country, consumers have a wide variety of vintages from Hawke’s Bay in the North Island to Central Otago in the South to choose from.”
Both hotels will offer New Zealand-themed food, including an outdoor barbecue-style buffet in Seoul and a tapas buffet in Busan.
Evening events will be held on May 20 at the Waterfall Garden of the Grand Hyatt Seoul and June 3 in the Grand Ballroom at the Park Hyatt Busan.
For more information and registration, contact chamber@kiwichamber.com or visit us at www.kiwichamber.com.
Between the two events, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise will also host its annual New Zealand Food Week from May 29 to June 3 at Seoul Plaza Hotel.
By Paul Kerry (paulkerry@heraldcorp.com)