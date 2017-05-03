‘Ms. Perfect’ comes to end

Cho Yeo-jeong (KBS)

KBS series “Ms. Perfect” came to an end Tuesday evening after a 20-episode run.The drama series starred Ko So-young as its lead, Shim Jae-bok, a divorced woman striving to recover her womanhood and find new love.Cho Yeo-jeong grabbed much of the focus for her chilling portrayal of two-faced villainess Lee Eun-hee. The show ended with a bang as Cho’s character set fire to a wedding.“It’s a show that has made me think about myself a lot and allowed me to learn a lot,” Cho said through her agency after the show’s ending.The show‘s final episode achieved 6.1 percent viewership, according to Nielsen Korea.Following “Ms. Perfect” will be “Fight for my Way,” set to hit airwaves May 22 and starring Park Seo-joon and Kim Ji-won.(doo@heraldcorp.com)