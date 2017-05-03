Bareun Party lawmaker withdraws earlier defection decision

A lawmaker of the conservative Bareun Party said Wednesday that he has withdrawn his earlier decision to leave the party along with a dozen of his colleagues in support of the presidential candidate of a rival party.







Rep. Hwang Young-cheul told reporters that he has decided to stay in the party, an about-face from his announcement Monday to defect, along with 12 other party members, expressing support for Hong Jun-pyo, a major presidential candidate of the conservative Liberty Korea Party.



"After the announcement, I had to go through much thinking and agony," Hwang said. "I have received a great deal of messages full of criticism and disappointment from the people who gave me much support and encouragement. I felt really sorry for them."



The Bareun Party is a spinoff from the former ruling Saenuri Party, a predecessor of the Liberty Korea Party. The separation came as the Bareun Party supported the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye over a massive corruption scandal.



The lawmakers' departure is aimed at raising the chances of a conservative presidential candidate winning the election scheduled for Tuesday next week over current front-runner Moon Jae-in of the main opposition party.



It was also apparently motivated by the lackluster support rating for the Bareun Party's presidential candidate Yoo Seong-min.



Hong, meanwhile, has seen his support rate rise sharply in recent weeks by appealing to the pro-Park and conservative base.



With Hwang's withdrawal from his earlier defection decision, the Bareun Party controls 20 seats, maintaining its negotiating block statue in parliament. A source said that the other 12 have applied to join the Liberty Korea Party. (Yonhap)