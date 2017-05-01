[Graphic News] S. Korea paid W932b to USFK last year

South Korea paid 932 billion won ($828 million) to host American soldiers here last year, according to government data.The amount that Seoul paid was in accordance with the allies’ defense cost-sharing agreement. It has increased by nearly nine times compared to 107 billion won in 1991, the first year when the contribution was paid officially.Seoul’s share of the cost of stationing nearly 28,000 US soldiers here is set out in the Special Measurement Agreement under the Status Forces Agreement between South Korea and the US signed in 2014, subject to renewal every five years.US President Donald Trump said Friday that he wanted South Korea to pay $1 billion for the US’ Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system that South Korea has agreed to deploy on its territory. During his campaign trail, he had pledged to have allies pay more for defense provided by US forces.