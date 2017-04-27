Galaxy S8 display not faulty: Samsung

Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday ruled out speculation that Galaxy S8 smartphones have faulty displays, claiming the controversial red tint on some devices can be changed by users.



During a conference call held after the company released its first-quarter earnings report, Samsung Electronics claimed that the company has conducted a thorough inspection of the Galaxy S8 to ensure product quality.



(Yonhap)

"Due to the nature of Super AMOLED displays, there can be natural differences in color," Samsung said. "Users can optimize the color depending on their preferences."The issue came to the surface when a few users claimed the flagship device's display had an unnatural reddish hue. The complaint posted on online portals and communities went viral in South Korea.There have been suggestions that the issue may be linked to faulty chips in the device that caused a malfunction in the graphics processing unit. Others said the AMOLED displays used by Samsung have taken flak for blue-leaning color rendering in the past, and that the company had incorporated a so-called deep-red technology to offset the problem.Samsung said it plans to update the software of the Galaxy S8 to allow users to better optimize display colors to reflect their own preferences. (Yonhap)