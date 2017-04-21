CNBLUE to embark on Asia tour in July

K-pop boy band CNBLUE’s ‘2017 CNBLUE Live Between Us‘ tour poster (FNC Entertainment)

K-pop boy band CNBLUE will start its Asia tour concert “2017 CNBLUE Live Between Us” with an event in Singapore on July 1, its agency said on Friday.“CNBLUE has decided to launch the tour to commemorate the group’s latest EP titled ‘7℃N,’ which was released in March,” FNC Entertainment said.After the first concert, the group will visit Manila on July 8. CNBLUE will then hold concerts in Jakarta on July 15, Bangkok on Aug. 13 and Hong Kong on Aug. 19-20. The four-member team will wrap up the tour in Taipei on Sept. 30.Along with its seventh EP’s lead track “Between Us,” the group is set to perform more pop-rock songs featured in its previous albums.After the six-track album’s release, its main track has set international music charts on fire, topping iTunes charts in nine countries, including Hong Kong, Malaysia and Taiwan. It also stole the No. 1 spot on major music charts in China.The quartet is also set to hold an individual concert “2017 CNBLUE Live Between Us in Seoul” from June 3-4 at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul’s Olympic Park.CNBLUE marks the seventh anniversary of its debut this year.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)