Italian Emma Morano’s death at the age of 117 years has left Jamaican Violet Brown, born March 10 1900, as the oldest living person, according to the Gerontology Research Group.Here is the number of people aged over 110 by country, all of whom are women, according to the US-based group.The list is dominated by Japanese and Italian women with the oldest man coming in at 16th place at the age of 113.