‘We Got Married’ comes to an end, for now

“Season four of ‘We Got Married’ will end with the May 6 episode,” MBC announced Monday.
However, MBC remarked that this will mark a “new beginning rather than an end.”
|Lee Guk-joo (left) and Sleepy star in “We Got Married.” (MBC)
“Since the show has been going on for such a long time, we will take time to wrap up the current season and … bring changes for a new season,” an MBC official stated.
Earlier reports had said the show would be coming to an end after a decade of spotlighting celebrities engaging in make-believe married life.
The show reached international popularity after it began airing in 2008 but has been struggling with ratings in recent years. Celebrities currently starring in the show are actor Choi Min-yong and comedienne Jang Do-yeon, rapper Sleepy and comedienne Lee Guk-joo, and actor Gong Myung and actress Jung Hye-sung.
MBC has yet to announce which show will fill in the Saturday 5 p.m. time slot.
By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)