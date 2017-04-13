N. Korea may be capable of sarin-loaded missile attack: Japan

Kim Woo-bin named ambassador for 2018 Winter Olympics

Published : 2017-04-13 17:51
Updated : 2017-04-13 17:51

Kim Woo-bin was appointed an honorary ambassador for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, according to the PyeongChang Organizing Committee. 

(Yonhap)
The POC said Thursday the actor has been named as the event’s honorary ambassador and will promote next year’s Winter Games in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province. Kim attended the signing ceremony held at the POC office in PyeongChang on Thursday afternoon. 

Actor Kim Woo-bin, second from right, poses with Lee Hee-beom, head of the PyeongChang Organizing Committee, at the signing ceremony held at the POC office in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, on Thursday afternoon. (PyeongChang Organizing Committee)
Olympic figure skating champion Kim Yu-na, actor Lee Min-ho and Major League baseball player Choo Shin-soo are among some of the prominent figures who have already been appointed as honorary ambassadors for the games.

The PyeongChang Olympics will commence on Feb. 9 for a 17-day run.

Kim recently finished his third Asia “Spotlight” tour, which kicked off in Seoul in October 2016, visiting Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and Macau. The actor is reported to be preparing for his upcoming film “Wiretapping.”

By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)

