Kim Woo-bin named ambassador for 2018 Winter Olympics

Kim Woo-bin was appointed an honorary ambassador for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, according to the PyeongChang Organizing Committee.
|(Yonhap)
|Actor Kim Woo-bin, second from right, poses with Lee Hee-beom, head of the PyeongChang Organizing Committee, at the signing ceremony held at the POC office in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, on Thursday afternoon. (PyeongChang Organizing Committee)
The PyeongChang Olympics will commence on Feb. 9 for a 17-day run.
Kim recently finished his third Asia “Spotlight” tour, which kicked off in Seoul in October 2016, visiting Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and Macau. The actor is reported to be preparing for his upcoming film “Wiretapping.”
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)