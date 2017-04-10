Cardinals closer Oh Seung-hwan serves up home run for 2nd straight outing

St. Louis Cardinals closer Oh Seung-hwan has served up a home run for his second straight outing, as his shaky start to the 2017 season continues.



Oh gave up a solo shot against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Sunday (local time) in the Cardinals' 8-0 loss.





Oh Seung-hwan (Yonhap)

This was Oh's first appearance since the season opener the previous Sunday. He hadn't been in a save situation with the Cardinals losing three in a row and then beating the Reds 10-4 on Saturday.Oh took the mound in the top of the ninth with the Cards down 7-0. The South Korean right-hander got Jose Peraza to pop out to shortstop to open the inning, but then Joey Votto drove a 1-0 slider over the right field wall to pad the Reds' lead.Oh was touched for a three-run shot against the Chicago Cubs in his season debut. The second-year big leaguer allowed just five home runs all of last season and never did so in back-to-back games.The first home run off Oh last year came on May 25, and he didn't give up his second long ball until July 22.After Votto's home run, Oh allowed a walk and a single, before retiring the next two batters on pop flies.Oh now has a 13.50 ERA in 2 2/3 innings this season. He posted a 1.92 ERA in 79 2/3 innings in 2016. (Yonhap)