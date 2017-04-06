Cosmetics seller 'Memebox' raises most investment among startups

Memebox, an online seller of Korean cosmetics, has raised the most investment among South Korean startups last year, industry data showed Wednesday.



According to the data by startup platform Platum, the company attracted a total of 143 billion won ($127 million) from investors including major tech firms and venture capitals last year.



(Yonhap)

The company not only sells relatively cheap Korean beauty products ranging from cosmetics to facial masks but also recently launched in-house brands.Woowabrothers Co. -- which operates the country's most popular food delivery mobile app, "Baedal Minjok," or "Delivery Nation" in English -- took second place by closing 57 billion won in funding, the data showed.Lezhin Entertainment, which operates online webtoon providers Lezhin Comics, attracted 50 billion won in 2016, the data showed. (Yonhap)