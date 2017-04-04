Seo Tai-ji confirms 25th anniversary concert

Singer Seo Tai-ji (Yonhap)

K-pop icon Seo Tai-ji will hold his 25th concert in September, according to the artist’s agency Tuesday.“Seo Tae-ji will present a special performance at the concert for long-awaiting fans and people who still remember him,” Seotaiji Co. said.The agency had said in March that local production companies had approached the artist about a concert.The upcoming concert will be held on Sept. 2 and is part of Lotte Card’s cultural marketing project “MOOV Soundtrack.”It will mark the artist’s first public appearance since his last concert in February 2015 held for his album “Quiet Night.” Seo debuted in 1992 as the leader of the boy band Seo Tai-ji and the Boys, which released nine studio albums before it disbanded in January 1996.The iconic artist is considered a legend in Korea for his innovative and unique music style as well as high-quality performances and extraordinary concert stages.Seo’s upcoming concert will take place at Jamsil Olympic Main Stadium in Seoul.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)