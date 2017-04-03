‘1987,’ film on historic democratic movement boasts star-studded cast

From left: Kim Yoon-seok, Ha Jung-woo, Yoo Hae-jin and Kim Tae-ri (CJ Entertainment)

Kim Yoon-seok, Ha Jung-woo, Yoo hae-jin and Kim Tae-ri will star in the historical drama film tentatively titled “1987,” which draws on the democratization movement of 1987, a watershed event in the history of Korean democracy, the film’s distributor CJ Entertainment announced Monday.The film will chronicle the anti-government protests that took place from June 10-29, 1987, sparked in part by the death of Park Jong-chul, a Seoul National University student killed while being interrogated and tortured by authorities during the Chun Doo-hwan regime.The film is to feature a roster of Korea’s top actors.Ha will play a prosecutor who is suspicious of the circumstances of the student activist’s death, while Kim Yoon-seok will portray the police in charge of the violent interrogation. Yoo and Sol Kyung-gu will play the leaders of the democratization movement, while Kim Tae-ri and Gang Dong-won will portray university student protestors.Yeo Jin-goo will take up the role of the killed university student Park.“I’m grateful that all the actors agreed to star in the film as soon as they received the script,” said director Jang Joon-hwan. “I hope to capture their passion on the screen.”The film will begin shooting in April.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)