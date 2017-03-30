[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

Jeju Cherry Blossom Festival will be held in the area of Jeonnong-ro and the entrance of Jeju National University.The peak of the King Cherry Tree blossoms lasts for only two to three days, but the beautiful blossoms can be seen for weeks, until April 9.There are no admission fees.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services, or visit www.visitjeju.net for information provided in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.The annual Yeongchwisan Azalea Flower Festival in April celebrates the beauty of mountain flowers through a variety of outdoor performances and programs such as the Miss Azalea Flower Pageant.It is held at the Yeongchwisan Mountain area in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province.There are no admission fees.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services, or visit www.ystour.kr for information provided in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.The Seoul Land Character Flower Festival is a spring festival featuring popular children’s characters. It is held at Seoul Land theme park in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province.The festival transforms the amusement park into a colorful garden with all types of flowers. The highlight of the festival is the jungle-themed night parade.The festival is open to visitors of all ages, and information for the admission fees is available on the official website (www.seoulland.co.kr). Visit the website for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Mandarin, or call the travel hotline at 1330 for services in those languages.Designated as the first Slow City in Asia, Cheongsando in Wando-gun, South Jeolla Province, is hosting the annual Cheongsando Slow Walking Festival in April.The festival is being held from Saturday to April 30, during which visitors can participate in various cultural events and exhibitions, and enjoy the spring scenery.There is no admission fee, except for separate charges for hands-on programs.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese. Korean. You can also visit www.slowcitywando.com for information provided in Korean.Lotte World Tower will be holding the Lotte World Tower Fireworks Festival on Sunday from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.The opening ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. with performances by DJ DOC, Hong Jin-young, a cappella group D.I.A, Songpa Philharmonic Orchestra and Songpa Boys and Girls Choir.A display of 30,000 fireworks will fill the night sky for 11 minutes starting at 9 p.m. The fireworks display will feature eight different background music in diverse genres including jazz and pop. Recreational activities and prize giveaway events will be held after the fireworks display.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese.