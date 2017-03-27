EXID to release 3rd EP album 'Eclipse' next month

EXID, the South Korean girl group of the hit track "Up & Down," will release its third EP album titled "Eclipse" next month, its agency said Monday.



The album containing five new tracks, including title track "Night Rather Than Day," will go on sale from April 10, according to Banana Culture Entertainment, the team's agency.



The album will also include an instrumental version of "Night Rather Than Day," co-produced by Shinsadong Tiger, KeeBomb and EXID member Eli.





A promotional photo of South Korean girl group EXID, which will release its new EP album "Eclipse" on April 10. Member Solji (2nd from L) will not participate in promotional activities due to her health. (Yonhap)

The team's lead vocal Solji won't be able to join other members in promotional activities for the group's new mini album. She is advised to take care of her health as she was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism in December."The main vocal part will be divided up between Hani and Hyerin," Banana Culture said. (Yonhap)