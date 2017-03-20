Lee Je-hoon cast as English tutor in new film

Lee Je-hoon (Saram Entertainment)

Na Moon-hee (Official website)

Lee Je-hoon will star in the upcoming film “I Can Speak” (unofficial translation), a story of two people who bond through learning English.Lee, who currently stars in the tvN romantic comedy series “Tomorrow With You” with Shin Min-ah, will begin filming at the end of March, according to the film’s producers See Sun and Myung Films on Monday.Lee will play a civil servant, acting alongside veteran actress Na Moon-hee, who plays a neighborhood busybody who files complaint after complaint with the local office to right the wrongs around her.Lee’s character ends up tutoring Na’s character in English. The two, different in age, gender and personality, learn to communicate through an unfamiliar language and embark on an unlikely friendship.Na, 75, debuted in 1960 and has starred in a variety of small- and big-screen productions. She is currently starring in the MBC drama “Father, I’ll Take Care of You.”The film will be directed by Kim Hyun-seok, known for the 2010 romantic drama film “Cyrano Agency.”(doo@heraldcorp.com)