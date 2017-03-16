Samsung to mass produce new 10-nm app processors

The world’s top memory chipmaker said it is ramping up production of the 10-nm FinFET process technology for steady high yield to meet customer needs on schedule.
|(Yonhap)
“Following the 10-nm Low Power Early version, the 10-nm Low Power Performance and Low Power Ultimate will enter mass production by the end of the year and next year, respectively.” said Yoon Jong-shik, executive vice president and head of foundry business at Samsung Electronics, in a press release. “We will continue to offer the most competitive process technology in the industry.”
The 10-nm LPE is the first generation of the mobile application processor by Samsung, followed by the second-generation LPP and third-generation LPU.
Samsung has shipped more than 70,000 silicon wafers of its first-generation 10-nm LPE to date since it began the industry’s first mass production of the 10-nm LPE last October.
Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 and Samsung’s Exynos 9 processors are applied with 10-nm FinFET process technology, which is also expected to be equipped in the upcoming Galaxy S8 smartphones.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)