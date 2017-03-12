Scientists develop easy blood glucose monitoring device for diabetes patients

A group of South Korean scientists has developed a convenient and accurate blood glucose monitoring device that does not require a blood sample, the state-run research center said Sunday, a development that would help diabetes patients.



The team led by Lee Hyun-jae at the Center for Nanoparticle Research under the Institute for Basic Science developed the sweat-based system that allows rapid glucose measurement and also comes in a disposable strip sensor.





(Photo courtesy of the Institute for Basic Science) (Yonhap)

"The conventional treatment protocol causes a lot of stress for diabetics since it requires painful and repetitive blood-withdrawal and insulin shots," Lee said in a press release. "A recent alternative approach, sweat-based monitoring offers a painless blood glucose monitoring method, enabling more convenient control of blood glucose levels."The research group presented an easy-to-use and multistage module to ensure an accurate glucose monitoring, the IBS said. To speed up the sweat collection, the researchers developed the system to work with only a small amount of sweat."This accurate glucose analysis would prescribe a multi-step and precisely controlled dosage of drugs to diabetes patients," the IBS said.The findings were published in the journal "Science Advances." (Yonhap)