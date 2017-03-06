Benz, BMW to participate in new vocational program

From left, BMW Group Korea CEO Kim Hyo-joon, Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Stefan Halusa, Education Minister and Deputy Prime Minister for Social Affairs Lee Joon-sik and Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Dimitris Psillakis pose at the signing of a memorandum for understanding for the new Ausbildung vocational program at the Millennium Seoul Hilton on Monday. (Yonhap)