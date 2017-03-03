Song Ji-hyo, Shin Ha-kyun cast for new film ‘Wind Wind Wind’

Song Ji-hyo stars in the 2016 JTBC drama series “My Wife’s Having an Affair this Week.” (JTBC)

Shin Ha-kyun speaks during an interview in August 2016. (Herald Pop)

Song Ji-hyo and Shin Ha-kyun have been cast in an upcoming film tentatively titled “Wind Wind Wind” (unofficial translation), the film’s distributor Next Entertainment World said Friday.Directed by Lee Byeong-heon, who was behind “Twenty” (2015), the film is a comedy about four people seeking love and adventure on Jeju Island.Shin, previously in “Empire of Lust” (2015), will play a dispirited husband who once had dreams of becoming a renowned chef. Song, who was in “New World” (2013), will play his wife.Also starring in the film will be Lee Sung-min, best known for his supporting roles in television shows such as “Misaeng” (2014), and actress Lee El, who recently starred in “Guardian: The Great and Lonely God.”The film is to be produced by the producers of the 2015 political crime thriller “Inside Men” and the 2016 historical drama “The Last Princess.”It will begin filming on March 13 and hit theaters this year.(doo@heraldcorp.com)