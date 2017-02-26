[Health-tech Korea] Korea's Healcerion introduces ‘next stethoscope’

In the medical world, the stethoscope -- used to listen to the internal sounds of the human body -- has long been a symbolic tool for doctors.



But a Seoul-based startup has come up with a pocket-sized ultrasound imaging device that connects to smartphones and tablets, in the hope that the new medical device, which helps visualize internal complications, could become another basic diagnostic tool for doctors.



“Our goal is to get doctors around the world to use our mobile ultrasound imaging device as readily as they use a stethoscope,” Ryu Jeong-won, the CEO of Seoul-based medical device startup Healcerion, said in an interview with The Korea Herald.



Despite its history and widespread use, the stethoscope can only monitor organs that generate sounds, such as the heart and lungs. To detect other complications such as internal bleeding, doctors must conduct an ultrasound or CT scan using big, immobile machines.



Taking note of this limitation, Healcerion developed a new portable ultrasound imaging device, becoming a pioneer of a new market for mobile medical devices and telemedicine.





Healcerion CEO Ryu Jeong-won (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)