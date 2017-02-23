[Herald Interview] After 14 years, actress Go Ara has only just begun

Go Ara’s breakthrough came in 2013, when she starred in the nostalgic drama series “Reply 1994.” Forgoing her previously pristine look, she cut her hair in a frizzy bob to portray the spunky university student Sung Na-jung, in a performance for which Go nabbed praise both critically and with viewers.



The role, to a certain extent, enabled the actress to break free from the prejudice that she was “too pretty” to embody diverse characters, which is in fact her ultimate goal, Go said at an interview Wednesday at a cafe in Seoul.



Most recently, Go, 27, starred in the fusion period drama “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.” The series, which ended its run Tuesday, left her with much to think about.



“I am never completely satisfied with my performances,” she said, dressed comfortably in a baggy turtleneck. “It’s the same for this show. I still have so much to learn.”



And though the series, which streamed simultaneously on Chinese sites Yukou and Tudou, ended with meager ratings here, it was a “memorable” experience, she said.





Go Ara poses for a photo before an interview at a cafe in Gangnam on Wednesday. (Artist Company)

