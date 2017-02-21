Korean journalists pick Grandeur IG as car of the year

(Yonhap)

Hyundai Motor’s premium sedan Grandeur IG was named car of the year for 2017 by an organization of South Korean reporters Tuesday.According to the Korea Automobile Journalist Association, the sixth generation of Grandeur won the best scores in overall categories including price, function, convenience, design, safety and fuel efficiency.“The Grandeur IG has upheld the legacy and reputation of the previous models, and has been praised as a premium sedan that goes ahead of its time,” it said in a statement.The association also picked Mercedez Benz’s E-class sedan as the best foreign car of the year for 2017 and Volvo’s XC90 as the best sports utility vehicle. In the subcategories, the Genesis G80 Sports won the best design award, while BMW’s M2 coupe took the best performance award. Kia’s Niro was named the best green car of the year.The association, which consists of 44 reporters covering the local auto industry, screened and tested 46 cars released last year for three months. They selected the best cars through voting. The awards have been given to carmakers since 2010. Last year, Hyundai Motor’s Genesis EQ900 won car of the year for 2016.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)