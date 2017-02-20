Park's signature history textbooks rejected by all but 1 school

Red Velvet’s song is once again ‘weird at first, addictive later’

Published : 2017-02-20 16:46
Updated : 2017-02-20 16:46

Red Velvet’s new song “Rookie” has been enjoying a streak of popularity lately, topping charts of major music programs since its Feb. 1 release.

For two weeks in a row now, “Rookie” has nabbed first place on music programs “M Countdown,” “Music Bank” and “Inkigayo” as of the weekend of Feb. 18-19.

Since Feb. 2, the song has maintained first place on the Korean songs section of Chinese Xiami Music charts.

Red Velvet (S.M. Entertainment)


Billboard describes “Rookie” as a “quirky, funk-driven dance track with an unforgettable earworm of a hook.”

“Rookie” is the latest in the group’s eccentric pop sound, known for being “weird at first, but addictive later,” according to online K-pop forums. 
