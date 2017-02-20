Red Velvet’s song is once again ‘weird at first, addictive later’

For two weeks in a row now, “Rookie” has nabbed first place on music programs “M Countdown,” “Music Bank” and “Inkigayo” as of the weekend of Feb. 18-19.
Since Feb. 2, the song has maintained first place on the Korean songs section of Chinese Xiami Music charts.
|Red Velvet (S.M. Entertainment)
Billboard describes “Rookie” as a “quirky, funk-driven dance track with an unforgettable earworm of a hook.”
“Rookie” is the latest in the group’s eccentric pop sound, known for being “weird at first, but addictive later,” according to online K-pop forums.
