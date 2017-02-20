‘Flight of the angel’ rings in Venice Carnival

Claudia Marchiori, winner of last year’s Maria of the Carnival contest, descends from the Bell Tower in St. Mark’s Square during the traditional Flight of the Angel event that marks the official opening of the celebrations of St. Mark’s Square at the Venice Carnival in Venice, northern Italy, Sunday.

Tens of thousands of revelers in masks and period costume packed St. Mark’s Square on Sunday for the “flight of the angel,” the traditional opening of the Venice Carnival.On the 12th chime of midday from St. Mark’s Campanile, Claudia Marchiori descended gracefully from the famous bell tower, attached to a wire 80 meters above the crowd that had gathered for one of the world’s most famous carnivals.Dressed in a leviathan purple gown with orange wings, she sprinkled glitter and confetti to the tune of “Wicked Game,” the 1989 song by American rock musician Chris Isaak.The carnival, which lasts until Feb. 28, is thought to have started in 1162 after a military victory. Abandoned for decades, it was resurrected in 1980.Security was high at the event this year, which left some struggling to navigate the network of bridges and canals to the center.“I imagine those tourists who did not know what to expect may have had some difficulties in reaching this magnificent point of the city,” Michele, an Italian visitor who was enjoying the show with his Latvian girlfriend, told AFP. (AFP)