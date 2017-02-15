Presidential hopefuls condemn N. Korea over assassination

The Korea Herald > Entertainment > Film

Im Si-wan’s new movie to open in March

kh close

 

Published : 2017-02-15 17:27
Updated : 2017-02-15 17:27


The upcoming film “One Line” starring In Si-wan and Jin Goo has been confirmed for a March release, the film’s distributor Next Entertainment World said Wednesday.

NEW released a poster for the film, announcing it will hit local theaters near the end of March.

The film is a crime thriller that tells the story of an ordinary university student, Min-jae, who joins a team of veteran scammers to steal money from a bank.

Im will play Min-jae, the handsome student who is naturally skilled at the art of persuasion. Jin Goo will play a veteran scammer who can see through people.

The film is directed by Yang Kyung-mo and produced by Miin Pictures and Kwak Pictures.

It will open alongside “Prison,” another crime flick starring Han Suk-kyu and Kim Rae-won.

(doo@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]