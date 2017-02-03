Actress Moon Geun-young receives emergency operation, cancels play

Actress Moon Geun-young received emergency surgery earlier this week to treat right-arm muscle pain and canceled her planned stage performances, her agency said Friday.



Moon was diagnosed with compartment syndrome after visiting a hospital Wednesday for sudden pain in her right arm, her agency Namoo Actors said.



(Yonhap)

Compartment syndrome is a condition that occurs when excessive tissue pressure builds up in compartments containing muscles and nerves. It can lead to permanent muscle and nerve damage if untreated.Taking medical advice, Moon underwent an immediate operation.Namoo Actors said the actress needs to receive two to three additional surgeries.Due to her condition, Moon canceled her appearances in the play "Romeo and Juliet" scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Daejeon.Moon played Juliet in the theater production that ran from December of last year to January in Seoul.An official at the production said future shows will be decided depending on her recovery."Moon's will to stand on stage is strong but she has to be hospitalized and monitored," Namoo Actors said, adding she "will do her best for a swift recovery."As a child, Moon became a starlet through hits such as horror film "A Tale of Two Sisters" in 2003 and the romantic comedy "My Little Bride" in 2004. She later reinvented herself as an adult but continued to act. (Yonhap)