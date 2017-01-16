[Newsmaker] THAAD divides presidential hopefuls

The former Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon, who is currently a frontrunner among conservative voters, advocated the government’s decision to deploy THAAD, calling it an “inevitable measure” to prevent North Korea’s security threat during a “quasi-wartime” situation.
Opposition parties’ frontrunner Moon Jae-in, meanwhile, reiterated his opposition toward the bilateral agreement, but reserved judgment over whether the deal should be renegotiated under the next governments in Seoul and Washington.
“I don’t think we can easily cancel what was agreed between Korea and the US,” said Moon in an interview with a local media outlet on Monday. “It is desirable for the next government to discuss the THAAD issue, but it doesn’t mean we should cancel the deployment and pass the decision over to the next government.”
|(Yonhap)
Since the government announced last September that it would install THAAD batteries here, liberal-minded politicians have denounced the decision, claiming that it had lacked proper communication and would worsen the economic and security partnership with China.
Earlier in the day, Seoul’s Defense Ministry vowed to finish the THAAD deployment within this year despite backlash from China, who has banned imports of Korean cosmetic products and prohibited some Korean actors and actresses from appearing on national shows.
“Although China has taken a series of steps that we consider to be a retaliatory measure, we would stick to the schedule to deploy THAAD designed for North Korea’s nuclear and missile threat,” said a ministry official on the condition of anonymity.
But the military acquisition of the site for THAAD batteries could be delayed, the ministry said, as retail conglomerate Lotte Group worries that the deal would undermine its business with China. The ministry had agreed to secure a golf course from the company in exchange for a piece of state-owned military land.
“The swap deal originally scheduled to be completed by January may be pushed back a bit due to the need to follow a set process by Lotte,“ Defense Ministry spokesman Moon Sang-gyun said in a press briefing on Monday.
The defense ministry and Lotte have jointly conducted an appraisal of the property value of the two sites to be exchanged. The results will be available in the coming weeks through consultations with the country‘s fifth-largest conglomerate, Moon said.
By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)