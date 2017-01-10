Chinese military aircrafts enter Korea‘s air defense zone

Tension between South Korea and China flared up on Tuesday after Beijing‘s fighter jets entered South Korea’s air defense zone without prior notice amid protests from China over a US missile defense system set to be installed here.



According to the Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, some 10 Chinese military planes -- including bombers -- flew into the Korean air defense identification zone near the southern island of Jeju between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday. In response, South Korea scrambled a sortie of fighter jets, but no armed conflict occurred.



It was not the first time that Chinese aircrafts entered KADIZ since it was expanded in 2013. This latest action has, however, prompted fresh speculation over China’s motive in light of its clashes with Seoul over its decision to station the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system here.





(Yonhap)