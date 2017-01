Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific retained its top spot as the air carrier with the best safety record last year, according to the German-founded Jet Airliner Crash Data Evaluation Center.Air New Zealand came in second, while Hainan Airlines was third. China Airlines took the bottom spot, ranking 60th.The JACDEC researchers looked at airlines’s records, cross-referencing with the number of accidents and total losses over 30 years.