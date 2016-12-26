Shin Dong-yup, Lee Kwang-soo nab top entertainment prizes

Shin Dong-yup receives a prize at the SBS Entertainment Awards held in Yeouido, Seoul on Sunday. (SBS)

Lee Kwang-soo receives a prize at the SBS Entertainment Awards held in Yeouido, Seoul on Sunday. (SBS)

Comedian-television host Shin Dong-yup and actor-comedian Lee Kwang-soo nabbed the top prizes at this year’s SBS Entertainment Awards on Sunday.Shin received the Grand Prize for successfully hosting “Mom’s Diary -- My Ugly Duckling,” an SBS reality show spotlighting celebrities and their mothers.The show, which launched in July, boasted a viewership of over 10 percent on Fridays at 11 p.m.Lee took home the Top Excellence Award for his performance on popular variety program “Running Man,” which has been plagued with controversy lately over the alleged dismissal of two of its cast members, Song Ji-hyo and Kim Jong-gook.The production team subsequently announced that the two members will stay on until the show’s February finale.Lee delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech, thanking those who “worked hard to defend ‘Running Man.’”“To Ji Suk-jin, who taught me about life and entertainment, to Yoo Jae-seok, who made me the person I am today, to Kim Jong-gook, my mentor, to Haha, whom I love like family, to Song Ji-hyo, who is like my real sister, and to Gary, Song Joong-ki and Lizzy. I love you all so much,” Lee said, listing each of his teammates.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)