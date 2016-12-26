Choi refuses to attend hearing in prison

The seats for three key witnesses are vacant at a parliamentary hearing at the Seoul corrections headquarters in Uiwang, south of Seoul, Monday. Choi Soon-sil refused to show up for the first hearing to be held at a prison facility in 19 years. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)

President Park Geun-hye’s longtime friend Choi Soon-sil, who is currently in jail and standing trial for using her influence to manipulate state affairs, refused Monday to show up at a parliamentary hearing that took place at the prison where she is being held.A bipartisan panel of legislators probing the influence-peddling scandal said Choi’s continued refusal of their calls was tantamount to contempt of the National Assembly and vowed to take legal action against her. Choi refused to testify, saying it could affect a pending trial and ongoing investigation.“It is like a battle between Choi and the people. If we back down and fail to see Choi, it will be a victory for Choi and defeat for the people,” said Rep. Ha Tae-keung of the Saenuri Party, a member of the bipartisan panel. “We should stay here until Choi shows up.”Former presidential aides An Chong-bum and Jeong Ho-seong also did not attend the hearing. They face accusations of contempt of the parliament. They were held in prison after being indicted for helping Choi extort money from conglomerates and granting her illicit access to classified documents.The lawmakers had held high expectations for the rare parliamentary inquiry being held in prison. A similar inquiry had taken place for the first time in 1997 when a conglomerate leader was under questioning for causing the nation’s worst financial crisis.But the much-anticipated session took a hit Sunday when Choi and the presidential aides notified the lawmakers of their refusal to attend the hearing. There is no legal measure to enforce their attendance, except for imprisonment and fines -- relatively lenient punishments for the witnesses.Outraged by the no-show of the key suspects, some panel members asserted that the National Assembly should enact a law designed to mandate summoned witnesses to testify when they received subpoena from the lawmakers“The reason why we can’t force Choi to take the stand is that there is no legal ground to enforce it,” said Rep. Ahn Min-suk of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea. “We have to pass the bill to enforce their attendance when we hold a plenary session this Thursday.Rep. Kim Kyung-jin of the third-biggest People’s Party urged the lawmakers to hold another hearing for Choi and extend the working period for the bipartisan committee investigating her. The committee was scheduled to finish its term on Jan 15.Since the committee was launched on Nov. 17, the panel members have struggled to find conclusive evidence linking Choi to the president and business leaders -- who are suspected of colluding with her to seek personal benefits -- as they have refused to attend the parliamentary inquiry.Over the past five sessions, Choi has not taken the stand and neither have former presidential aides An and Jeong. They have given reasons ranging from physical illness to the risk of impacting ongoing investigation.But the lawmakers managed to have other key witnesses take the stand. Among them were Samsung Electronic Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, former Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Ki-choon and former Presidential Secretary of Civil Affairs Woo Byung-woo.By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)